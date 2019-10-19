Chipotle mayo dip
( MAKES 2.5 CUPS )
Serve this up as a dip with corn chips or use as a dressing where you might use mayonnaise.
Garnish with extra strips of lime zest!
Ingredients
|2
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce
|2 cups
|Neutral oil
|2 Tbsp
|White vinegar
|1
|Lime, finely grated zest and juice
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed to a paste with 1 tsp salt
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper
Directions
- Finely chop or puree the chipotles in their sauce. Place eggs and chipotles in the bottom of a tall jug then add all remaining ingredients except optional lime zest garnish. Sink a hand wand mixer to the bottom of the mixture, then whizz to create a smooth, thick, creamy mayo. It’s important to start blending at the bottom so the eggs are whizzed first and then the oil is drawn in. You’ll be amazed how fast it happens! If making this in a food processor, whizz together everything except the oil and garnish, and then add the oil in a slow stream with the motor running until the mayo is thick and creamy.
- Cover and chill if not needed at once (it will keep for a couple of weeks). Garnish with strips of lime zest before serving, if desired.
See more of Annabel's summer food specials
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18170/Chipotle-mayo-dip/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation