Mixed berry coconut slice
( MAKES 20 PIECES )
Change up the berries to fresh berries as they come into season.
Shortcake base
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 large
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract, or vanilla paste
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|¼ cup
|Full cream milk
Filling and topping
|½ cup
|Strawberry jam
|1½ cups
|Mixed berries, frozen
|100 g
|Butter, softened
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|2 large
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Plain flour, sifted
|2 cups
|Desiccated coconut
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Line a 30 x 20cm baking tin with baking paper.
- Make the base, cream the butter and sugar together until pale and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla extract and beat until well combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder along with the milk and fold in to combine. Place in the prepared tin and spread evenly.
- Spread the jam over the base and top with the berries.
- Make the topping, cream the butter and sugar until pale and creamy. Add the eggs, along with 2 tablespoons of the measured flour to prevent curdling. Fold in the remaining flour and desiccated coconut. Dollop over the berries then carefully spread to cover. It’s fine to have the odd berry showing through.
- Place in the oven and bake for 35 minutes. If you can smell the top browning too much, cover with a piece of baking paper for the final few minutes. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for about 15 minutes.
- Cut into 20 pieces. Once completely cooled store in an airtight container.
