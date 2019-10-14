Halloumi toasts
( SERVES 4 )
The smooth antipasto mixture on the base of the toasts gives a flavour boost to the cheese.
Ingredients
|8
|Asparagus spears, trimmed
|4 slices
|Ciabatta bread
|½ large
|Avocado, stoned, peeled and cubed
|½ cup
|Vinaigrette
|1½ cups
|Baby rocket
|8
|Mint leaves
|200 g
|Halloumi
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|6 Tbsp
|Sundried tomato and capers antipasto, or similar
Directions
- Blanch the asparagus until crisp-tender. Cool in icy water. Lightly toast the ciabatta. Sprinkle the avo with a little vinaigrette. Place the rocket and mint in a bowl.
- Slice the halloumi into 8 equal pieces. Brush with olive oil. Heat the remaining oil in a ridged frying pan. Fry the halloumi for about 1 minute each side, until golden.
- Spread the toasted ciabatta with the antipasto mixture. Top with the well-drained asparagus and the avo. Toss the rocket and mint in the remaining vinaigrette and place on the avo. Top with the halloumi. The toasts can be sprinkled with a few chilli flakes, if preferred.
