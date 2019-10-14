Blue cheese quesadillas
( SERVES 2 )
Quesadillas are Mexican toasted sandwiches. Serve with a crisp salad, if preferred. Alternatively, cut into eights and serve as finger food with drinks.
Ingredients
|4 medium
|Flour tortillas
|4 Tbsp
|Onion marmalade, sweet
|4 Tbsp
|Onion marmalade, sweet
|⅔ cup
|Shredded chicken, chopped
|50 g
|Blue cheese, crumbled
|1 dash
|Spray oil
Directions
- Place 2 tortillas on a board and spread evenly with the onion marmalade. Top with the chicken and the blue cheese. Cover with the remaining tortillas.
- Spray a frying pan with oil. Add a quesadilla and cook on medium heat until the base is golden and crisp. Flip over and cook the other side. Repeat with the second quesadilla.
- Alternatively, cook on an oiled baking tray in a 220°C oven.
- Cut each quesadilla into quarters. Great served topped with sour cream.
