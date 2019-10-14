Sesame and thyme-crusted feta with honey and lemon
( SERVES 4 )
This is my homage to the incredible feta served at Oikos, one of my favourite Wellington restaurants. If you need it to be gluten-free, choose GF breadcrumbs or omit them entirely.
TIP: If last-minute frying makes you anxious, you can cook the feta ahead of time, then cool and chill. Reheat in a 180C oven for 10-15 minutes, until piping hot.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Feta, cut into 5-6 batons
|4 Tbsp
|Dried breadcrumbs
|¾ tsp
|Dried thyme
|1
|Egg
|⅔ cup
|Sesame seeds
|1½ Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 tsp
|Liquid honey
|½
|Lemon, freshly squeezed juice
Directions
- Set up a dipping production line: Mix the breadcrumbs and thyme together in a shallow bowl, lightly whisk the egg in another bowl and tip the sesame seeds into a third bowl.
- Coat each piece of feta in the breadcrumb mixture, then dip in the egg. Gently roll in the sesame seeds, making sure that you remember the ends. Set aside.
- Set a small, heavy pan over medium heat and add the olive oil. When it’s hot, gently place the sesame-coated feta batons in the pan. Cook for a couple of minutes each side, until golden brown all over. Drizzle over the honey and cook for another minute or two, turning the feta to coat. Remove the feta to a waiting plate. Squeeze the lemon juice into the pan to deglaze it, stirring to scrape up all the sticky bits. Let this bubble for half a minute, then drizzle over the feta. Serve immediately.
