This is my homage to the incredible feta served at Oikos, one of my favourite Wellington restaurants. If you need it to be gluten-free, choose GF breadcrumbs or omit them entirely.

TIP: If last-minute frying makes you anxious, you can cook the feta ahead of time, then cool and chill. Reheat in a 180C oven for 10-15 minutes, until piping hot.