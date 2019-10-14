Blue cheese clouds with crisp oat crumble
( SERVES 4 )
Can’t decide between cheese or dessert? This unusual dish solves the problem by putting the cheese IN the dessert. It’s very rich, so you only need a little bit. If you don’t have the will to make the oat crumble, serve this with some crunchy, spicy biscuits (the humble gingernut is an excellent choice) and a glass of port.
Cheese mixture
|250 g
|Cream cheese, at room temperature
|90 g
|Blue cheese, creamy, at room temperature
|1½ Tbsp
|Icing sugar
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|100 ml
|Cream
Oat crumble
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|¼ tsp
|Ground ginger
|¼ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|½ cup
|Wholegrain oats
Directions
- Beat together the cream cheese, blue cheese, icing sugar and lemon zest until smooth. Whip the cream to soft peaks. Stir a spoonful into the cheese mixture to lighten it, then fold in the rest. Cover and chill for at least an hour before serving (you can do this up to a day in advance).
- To make the oat crumble, melt the butter in a small, heavy frying pan set over medium heat. Add the sugar and spices. Stir well, then add the oats. Cook, stirring frequently, for about five minutes, until the mixture is sticky and golden. Remove from the heat and tip the mixture onto a plate or tray. Allow to cool, then store in an airtight container.
- To serve, scoop the cheese mixture into small bowls or espresso cups (or scoop onto dessert plates). Top each one with a generous sprinkle of the oat crumble.
