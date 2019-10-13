Roma vanilla coffee cake
Cake
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut oil, (or olive oil)
|270 g
|Butter
|1 Tbsp
|Ground coffee beans
|400 g
|Caster sugar
|4
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|2 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|3 cups
|Plain flour
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1¼ cups
|Full fat milk
Topping
|¼ cup
|Icing sugar
|2 Tbsp
|raspberry FreshAs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 165°C. Grease a 23cm cake tin generously with coconut oil. Depending on your tin, you may also elect to use some greaseproof paper.
- In a bowl, using an electric mixer, cream butter, coffee and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5-7 minutes, stopping the mixer occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl.
- In a separate bowl lightly beat eggs then slowly add to creamed butter a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Once all the egg is incorporated, add vanilla essence. Reduce speed of blender and sift in flour and baking powder in 3 additions, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour.
- Spoon batter into prepared cake tin. Bake for 60-70 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove tin from oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before turning cake out onto a wiring rack to cool.
- Dust with icing sugar followed by a sprinkling of FreshAs.
