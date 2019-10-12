Pan bagna
( SERVES 2 )
This French pressed sandwich is usually made with a baguette but it’s also good with turkish bread. Make it ahead of time and sit it under a weight to allow the flavours to soak into the bread. It’s equally good cut into thin slices for finger food or into thicker chunks for a portable picnic treat.
Ingredients
Directions
- Slice the loaf of bread horizontally through the centre. Spread both cut sides with pesto or tapenade.
- Arrange the egg slices over one half, top with capers and red peppers and season with salt and pepper.
- Cover with the other half of the bread and wrap tightly in kitchen paper.
- Weight the loaf down with something heavy and chill for several hours.
- To serve, cut into 4-6cm slices with a sharp knife.
