Japanese prawn and cabbage pancakes
( MAKES 10 )
Also called okonomiyaki or sometimes Japanese pizza, this quick and easy dish is a popular street food in Japan. To save time use two pans or cook them on a barbecue hotplate.
Serve with garnishes of your choice, such as hoisin sauce, japanese mayonnaise, spring onion curls, carrot batons and/or finely shredded red cabbage.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Rice flour
|2 tsp
|Chicken stock powder, or dashi stock powder
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Baking soda, crushed to remove any lumps
|5
|Eggs
|1¼ cups
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|2 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1 tsp
|Chilli flakes
|6 cups
|Cabbages, finely chopped
|250 g
|Raw prawns, chopped
|1 cup
|Kumara, or carrot, coarsely grated
|1 dash
|Neutral oil, to cook
Directions
- Combine rice flour, stock powder, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a bowl.
- Add eggs, water, ginger, sesame oil and chilli flakes and mix until smooth.
- Mix in cabbage, prawns and kumara or carrot.
- Heat about 1 tsp oil in a large, heavy-based frypan over a medium heat and tip ½ cup of batter into the pan, pressing out to form into a thick 12cm pancake.
- Cook over a medium-low heat until filling is set and pancakes are golden (2-3 minutes each side). Keep warm on in oven while you cook the remaining pancakes.
- To serve, squiggle hoisin sauce and mayo over pancakes and top with spring onion curls, carrot and cabbage, as desired.
