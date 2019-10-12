Moroccan eggs
( SERVES 6 )
These poached eggs are cooked with spinach in a richly flavoured tomato sauce and served topped with yoghurt and dukkah. They make a great brunch or simple dinner. Scale the recipe up or down depending on how many people you’re feeding. Serve with warmed flatbread.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Moroccan spice, to taste, (some brands are spicier than others)
|6 cups
|Tomato pasta sauce
|120 g
|Baby spinach
|12
|Eggs
|6 Tbsp
|Natural yoghurt
|6 tsp
|Dukkah
|1 handful
|Coriander leaves, torn
Directions
- Heat oil in a deep frypan and fry spice mix until fragrant (1-2 minutes). Add tomato pasta sauce and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in spinach and allow to wilt.
- Make little hollows in the sauce for the eggs. Break one egg at a time into a cup, then drop gently into a hollow. Cover and cook until eggs are just set (3-4 minutes). Drizzle with yoghurt and sprinkle with dukkah and coriander. Serve in the pan.
