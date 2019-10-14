BBQ Japanese meat skewers
Our BBQ Japanese Meat Skewers are inspired by Japanese yakitori (yakitori literally means grilled chicken). We just love the strong marinade flavours. Cook these on the barbie before the big game to seriously impress your guests!
Ingredients
|300 g
|Pure South Lamb Rump, in thin strips
|300 g
|Pure South Beef Rib Eye
|1 packet
|Waitoa Chicken Thigh, in thin strips
|10
|Sea Cuisine Raw Whole Black Tiger Prawns, shell removed
|1 dash
|Lee Kum Kee Sesame Oil, for frying
Marinade
|¾
|Lee Kum Kee Gluten Free Soy Sauce
|¼ cup
|Airborne Rewarewa Honey, melted
|¼ cup
|Sake
|2 tsp
|Ginger, finely grated
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Lee Kum Kee Sesame Oil
|1 tsp
|Mrs Rogers Chilli Flakes
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper
Garnish
Directions
-
To Marinade: To make the marinade mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve half the marinade for grilling, then spoon the other half into 3 large ziplock bags.
-
Pop prawns, chicken and lamb each into a ziplock bag, move around in the marinade, then seal and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
-
To BBQ: Preheat BBQ to 200C.
-
Thread the prawns, chicken and lamb onto skewers..
-
Grill on the BBQ for 8-10 minutes, basting with the remaining marinade, and turning halfway. The prawns may cook quicker. When cooked to your liking, remove from grill , garnish with garlic chives, toasted sesame seeds and spring onions. Serve with a cold glass of Montana New Zealand Collection Big & Buttery Chardonnay.
