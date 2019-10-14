Prawn, lemongrass, coconut and chilli fried rice
( SERVES 2 )
Ingredients
|1 packet
|SunRice Brown Rice & Quinoa infused with Lemongrass, Coconut & Chilli
|10
|Giant prawns
|1 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|2 heads
|Pak choy, shredded
|150 g
|Snow peas, halved
|1
|Lime, juiced
|1
|Garlic clove, minced
|1 handful
|Fresh coriander
|1 tsp
|Fish sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Sweet chilli sauce
Directions
- In a wok over a high heat, fry off the garlic and Sunrice Brown Rice & Quinoa infused with Lemongrass, Coconut & Chilli in coconut oil until golden and popping.
-
Add the prawns, pak choy and snow peas and fry for a further 2 minutes until heated through.
-
Add the fish sauce, soy sauce and sweet chilli.
-
Garnish with fresh coriander and lime wedges
