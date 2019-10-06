Carrot milkshake
( SERVES 2 )
An ever so slightly tart milkshake yet naturally sweet with a punch of ginger, it’s packed full of vitamins and nutrients to kick-start your day.
Ingredients
|3 cups
|Carrots, peeled, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|1 cup
|Fresh pineapple piece
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|1 pinch
|Black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1½
|Bananas, peeled, sliced
|1½ cups
|Unsweetened coconut milk, or almond milk
Directions
- Peel carrots and discard skin. Peel 2 strips to use as a garnish then grate 3 cups for the smoothie.
- Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blitz until smooth. Divide between glasses and garnish each with a carrot strip.
