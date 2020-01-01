Berry beet smoothie
( SERVES 2 )
This is a vibrant, healthy breakfast jammed full of nutrients that even kids will drink. It’s not only gluten free, paleo, vegan and healthy, it’s also delicious.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Beetroot, peeled, grated
|1 cup
|Frozen blueberries, thawed
|1 cup
|Unsweetened nut milk
|¼ cup
|Mint leaves, plus extra to garnish
|½ cup
|Frozen strawberries
|1 Tbsp
|Hemp heart, plus extra to sprinkle on top
|1 Tbsp
|Chia seeds
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blitz until smooth Divide between glasses then top with fresh mint and a sprinkle of hemp hearts.
