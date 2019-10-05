Date and orange scones
( MAKES 12 )
This café favourite is so easy to make at home. The trick to baking fluffy scones is not to overwork the mix once you add the flour. That’s why I always stir the mix with a knife – it keeps the action light.
Ingredients
|75 g
|Butter, chilled and grated
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1
|Orange, finely grated zest
|3 cups
|Self raising flour, or gluten-free self-raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder, sifted
|2 cups
|Pitted dates, chopped
|1¾ cups
|Buttermilk, or natural yoghurt
|1 serving
|Icing sugar, to dust (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C fanbake. Line an oven tray with baking paper and lightly dust with flour.
- Combine orange zest, flour, sugar and baking powder in a bowl. Add butter and use a knife or your fingertips to work into the flour mixture to a coarse crumb. Mix in the chopped dates.
- Add buttermilk or yoghurt and stir with a knife until the mixture just comes together into a soft, wettish dough (do not over-mix). Turn out onto prepared tray and flatten into a circle about 25cm in diameter. Cut into 12 wedges and arrange with a little room in between.
- Bake until risen, fully set in the centre and lightly golden (about 20 minutes). Dust with icing sugar before serving, if desired.
