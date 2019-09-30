Asparagus, egg and quinoa salad
( SERVES 4 )
Barbecue season will soon be upon us and you’ll need to feed those who abstain from sausages and other traditional burnt offerings. This salad should do the trick, as long as you can cope with the non-believers telling you 10 reasons why they don’t eat quinoa. It can be made in advance and refrigerated, but let it return to room temperature before serving.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 5cm pieces
|½ cup
|Quinoa
|3
|Eggs, at room temperature
|2 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
|6
|Spring onions, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Dressing
|1 small
|Garlic clove, crushed to a paste with ¼ teaspoon salt
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 tsp
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|2 Tbsp
|Cream
|3 Tbsp
|Freshly squeezed lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Cook the asparagus in boiling salted water until bright green and only just tender. Drain and refresh under the cold tap, then drain well and pat dry with a clean tea towel. Set aside.
- Tip the quinoa into a sieve and rinse well under cold running water. Drain, then put in a pot with 1 ½ cups water. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook for about 10-15 minutes, until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender. Remove from the heat, uncover and tip into a salad bowl, fluffing it up with a fork.
- Cook the eggs in a separate pot while the quinoa is cooking. Slip them into a small pot of boiling water set over medium heat. Add a pinch of salt and simmer for seven minutes. Drain immediately, shaking the pot to crack the shells. Run under cold water until cool enough to handle, then shell the eggs. Cut into quarters lengthwise.
- To make the dressing, put whisk together the crushed garlic, mustard, lemon zest and juice in a small bowl. Slowly add the oil and cream, stirring until emulsified. Add freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste.
- Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the quinoa, fluffing it up with a large fork as you go. Fold in the cooked asparagus, eggs, sesame seeds, spring onions and parsley. Drizzle over the remaining dressing and serve.
