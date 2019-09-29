Dream date pudding
( SERVES 6 )
Including dates in your diet is a great way to increase fibre intake. Your date is not only a natural sweetener, it also provides various antioxidants that have many health benefits.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|1½ cups
|Blueberries, fresh or frozen
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|3 Tbsp
|Butter
|5 Tbsp
|Coconut sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Date syrup, (or maple syrup)
|1
|Egg yolk
|2 whole
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Self raising flour
|⅓ cup
|Plain flour
|6
|Dates, pips removed, diced
|½ cup
|Blueberries
Date sause
|4 Tbsp
|Date syrup
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut sugar
|4 Tbsp
|Water
|3 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ cup
|Cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease 6 individual baking dishes with coconut oil.
- Place blueberries (if using frozen allow to shaw) in a blender with 2 tbsp of water and baking powder. Blitz until smooth then set aside for 8-10 minutes.
- In a bowl, using an electric mixer, cream butter and coconut sugar together until light and fluffy, about 5-7 min stopping the mixer occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add egg yolk and whole eggs, beating well. Fold in sifted combined flours and diced dates and ½ cup of blueberries.
- Divide mixture evenly between prepared dishes and place on an oven tray. Cover dishes with foil and bake for 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the date syrup, coconut sugar, water and butter in a pan and bring to the boil whilst stirring. Remove from heat and set aside. Heat the cream in a separate pot and boil rapidly until reduced by 1/3 then remove from the heat and whisk in the date syrup sauce. Reheat prior to serving.
- After the puddings have been baking for 25 minutes test puddings with a toothpick by inserting it into the center of the pudding. If it comes out clean, or only slightly moist, the pudding is done. If the toothpick comes out with wet batter, you are going to need to add more baking time. When ready, remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Turn puddings out onto individual plates and top with date sauce.
