Gluten-free strawberry friands
( MAKES 8 )
With a fancy French name like friands, you might imagine these would fall into the ‘too hard’ basket. But they are possibly the simplest thing you’ll ever bake – no mixer needed, just a bowl and a spoon. I like to grind my own almonds with the skins on, as they have loads more flavour – just blitz them to a fine, sandy texture in a food processor. But you can use store-bought ground almonds if you prefer. I’ve made this recipe gluten free, but it works just as well with plain flour instead of rice flour if you aren’t worried about gluten. Use whatever seasonal fruit you have at hand to go on the top.
Ingredients
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake and grease 8-10 muffin or friand pans.
- Place icing sugar in a mixing bowl, add rice flour and ground almonds and stir to combine, flattening out any lumps in the icing sugar with the back of a spoon. Make a well in the centre, add lemon zest, egg whites and melted butter and stir until evenly combined.
- Divide mixture between prepared tins and top each with half a sliced strawberry. Bake until golden brown and set (25-30 minutes). Allow to stand in tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool. Dust with extra icing sugar and serve with crème fraîche and extra strawberries if desired.
