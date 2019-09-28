With a fancy French name like friands, you might imagine these would fall into the ‘too hard’ basket. But they are possibly the simplest thing you’ll ever bake – no mixer needed, just a bowl and a spoon. I like to grind my own almonds with the skins on, as they have loads more flavour – just blitz them to a fine, sandy texture in a food processor. But you can use store-bought ground almonds if you prefer. I’ve made this recipe gluten free, but it works just as well with plain flour instead of rice flour if you aren’t worried about gluten. Use whatever seasonal fruit you have at hand to go on the top.