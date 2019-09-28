Picnic roast chicken
( SERVES 6 )
Roasting a chicken is such a simple thing to do and squeezing some lemon juice over the top before cooking makes the skin golden and adds a lot of flavour. If you are taking this on a picnic make slaw and buy soft buns or baps.
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Chicken
|1
|Lemon
|1 tsp
|Salt
|2 sprigs
|Tarragon, parsley, thyme or rosemary, plus extra to serve
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180˚C fanbake. Rinse chicken, pat dry inside and out with paper towels and place in a roasting dish. Halve the lemon, squeeze the juice over the chicken and place the skins in the cavity with the herbs. Season chicken inside and out with salt and tie the legs with heatproof string.
- Roast until the chicken is golden, the juices run clear when it is skewered in the deepest part of the thigh, and the liquids in the inside are brown not red (about 1 hour, depending on size). Serve hot, warm or at room temperature, garnished with extra tarragon, parsley, thyme or rosemary sprigs. If not serving within 3 hours, chill until needed.
