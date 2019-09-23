Rustic tuna and tomato salad
( SERVES 4 )
Peeling and deseeding tomatoes is worth the effort. It not only looks great but creates a smooth silky texture. Instead of throwing out unused bread, use it to make delicious crunchy croutons.
Ingredients
|4 slices
|Rustic bread, torn into pieces
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|4 large
|Tomatoes
|¼
|Red onion, sliced finely
|400 g
|Cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
|¼ cup
|Kalamata olives
|185 g
|Canned tuna
|2 cups
|Rocket, shredded
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|½ tsp
|Dijon mustard
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the bread pieces on a baking tray, toss in the olive oil and bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy.
- To make the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice and mustard in a jar.
- In a large bowl, toss together the baked bread, tomatoes, onion, beans, olives, tuna and rocket.
- Stir through the dressing and serve.
