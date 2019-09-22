Slow-cooked Asian-style oxtail
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2 kgs
|Oxtail, trimmed of most fat
|¼ cup
|Mirin, (Chinese cooking wine )
|½ cup
|Tamari sauce
|5 cloves
|Garlic, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|3
|Cinnamon sticks
|¼ cup
|Coconut sugar
|3
|Star anise
|½
|Orange, grated zest
|1
|Orange, juice
|2
|Onions, peeled, roughly diced
|1
|Chilli, finely chopped
|2 cups
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|3 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|3 Tbsp
|Water


|2
|Spring onion
Directions
- Cut oxtail in 3cm pieces. In a slow cooker combine all ingredients, except cornflour, water and spring onion. Cook on high until hot, about 30-40 minutes, then reduce heat to medium and cook for 8-9 hours. Skim off any fat resting on top.
- Combine cornflour and water. Stir into oxtail sauce and cook for a further 20-30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, slice spring onion in thin strips and submerge in ice water until ready to serve.
- Divide oxtail between plates. At the last minute, remove spring onion from ice water and dry on a paper towel. Sprinkle over oxtail and sauce as a garnish.
