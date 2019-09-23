Yummy scored spuds
( SERVES 4 )
Great served with grills or barbecue food.
Ingredients
|2 large
|Potatoes
|25 g
|Butter, melted
|½ tsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 tsp
|Oregano
|½ tsp
|Chinese five spice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a roasting pan with baking paper.
- Halve the potatoes lengthwise. With the point of a sharp knife, score the potatoes lengthwise at 1cm intervals. Turn the spud at right angles and score again — as you would for a ham. Brush well with the butter. Season.
- Place in the roasting pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Top with the cheese and bacon and continue baking until cooked and golden, about 10 minutes. Garnish with chives or coriander.
