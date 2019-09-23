Coffee and cardamom layer cake
( SERVES 8 )
Tips: Have eggs at room temperature – warm ingredients hold more air for a lighter cake.
Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl from time to time when creaming the butter and sugar to make sure all is incorporated.
Sandwich cake bases together when assembling.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Instant coffee
|1 cup
|Walnut halves
|225 g
|Butter, softened
|1½ cups
|Soft brown sugar
|4 large
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|2 cups
|Plain flour, sifted with a pinch of salt
|3 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Ground cardamom
Icing
|2 Tbsp
|Instant coffee
|170 g
|Butter, softened
|3 cups
|Icing sugar, sifted
|¼ cup
|Mascarpone
Toppings
|1 handful
|Crystalised ginger, sliced
|1 handful
|Chocolate coffee beans
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line the base of 2 x 20cm cake tins. Sprinkle sides with caster sugar, then with a little flour. Tap on the bench to remove excess.
- Mix the instant coffee with 2 tablespoons boiling water and leave to cool. Place the walnuts on an oven tray and place in the oven to toast, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven and keep 5-6 aside for topping the cake and roughly chop the remainder.
- Beat the butter and sugar together until light and creamy. This step is important to beat as much air into the mixture as you can. Add the lightly beaten eggs, in 3 batches. If the mixture begins to curdle then add 1 tablespoon of the measured flour.
- Remove bowl from the mixer and sift in the flour, baking powder and ground cardamom. Carefully fold in with the coffee and walnuts.
- Divide the mixture between the tins, place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until well risen. They will start to smell cooked but don’t be tempted to open oven door and check before 20 minutes as they will sink. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Make the icing, mix the instant coffee with 1 tablespoon boiling water and set aside to cool.
- Beat the butter until soft and creamy, then add the icing sugar and coffee. Mix through the mascarpone.
- To finish, place 1 cake on a cake plate and spread with half of the icing. Place the remaining cake on top and spread over the remaining icing. Decorate with the reserved walnuts and with the topping options, if desired.
