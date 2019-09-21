Cacao, coconut and almond thick shake
( MAKES 2 )
The secret ingredient in this ridiculously healthy and yummy thick shake is the avocado which thickens the shake beautifully, but you won’t even taste that it’s in there. Strong on the cacao and not very sweet, feel free to amend if it's not to your taste. The other great thing about this shake is it’s vegan.
Ingredients
Directions
- Cut avocado in half, remove stone and scoop flesh into a large jug, add cacao powder, yoghurt, vanilla, almond milk and maple syrup.
- Blend with a stick blender until well blended, it should be thick and creamy. Taste and add more milk or sweetness to your liking.
- Serve immediately to your family, don’t tell them how healthy it is and wait for the applause.
