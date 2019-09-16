Chicken and chipotle tacos
( MAKES 8 )
Whether you’re in a flat of eight or family of three, tacos make the perfect dinner. Change the meat for seafood or use leftovers from the previous night — there are endless options for fillings. Soft tortilla are a great pantry stable. I will often make them into a quesadilla for lunch with leftovers or just Marmite and cheese.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|8
|Boneless chicken thighs
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Coriander
|½ tsp
|Paprika
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|1
|Green chilli, chopped finely
|8
|Brussels sprouts, shredded
|1 cup
|Shredded red cabbage
|1
|Avocado, mashed roughly
|8 small
|Soft tacos
|½ cup
|Chipotle sauce
|1 handful
|Coriander leaves, to serve
Directions
- Place the oil, chicken, garlic, cumin,coriander and paprika in a bowl, stirringwell to coat the chicken.
- Heat a frying pan to a medium heat.Add the chicken and cook for 15 minutesuntil cooked through. Remove and slice.
- In the same pan add the butter, chilliand sprouts, cooking over a low heat for afew minutes to soften. Remove from theheat and add the cabbage.
- Warm the tacos. Place onto aplatter and top with sprout mixture,chicken, avocado and chipotle sauce.Wrap and enjoy.
