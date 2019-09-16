Fried feta with honey and tomato salad
( SERVES 4 )
Perfect for impromptu guests, fried feta is simple and impressive. Try cutting the block into four and crumbing it, then serve as a starter for a dinner party. With a salad on the side and a good drizzle of honey, this is delicious.
Ingredients
|1 block
|Feta, 200g
|1 tsp
|Moroccan seasoning
|1 cup
|Breadcrumbs
|1 dash
|Flour, for dusting
|1
|Egg, lightly whisked
|2 Tbsp
|Neutral oil
Tomato salad
|1 cup
|Diced tomato
|¼ cup
|Olives, chopped
|½ cup
|Italian parsley
|1 squeeze
|Lemon juice
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper
|1 drizzle
|Honey
|4 pieces
|Toast, or crackers to serve
Directions
- Pat the feta dry with a paper towel. Combine the Moroccan seasoning with the breadcrumbs.
- Dust the feta with flour, dip in egg, then cover with breadcrumbs. If it isn’t completely covered repeat the egg and breadcrumb process. Set aside in the fridge until ready to cook.
- Place the tomatoes, olives, parsley and squeeze of lemon juice into a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- To cook the feta heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add feta and cook on all sides, browning evenly.
- Serve warm drizzled with honey. Crackers or toasts on the side with the tomato salad.
