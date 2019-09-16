Crispy chicken karaage with sriracha mayo
( SERVES 4 )
Our crispy chicken karaage with sriracha mayo is seriously addictive. We use Diamond’s Hot ‘n spicy Coat ‘n Cook to make it super simple and super delish! Karaage (pronounced ka-ra-ah-geh) is a popular Japanese dish.
After a beer to match? Try Emersons Orange Roughy Hazey Tropical Pale Ale
For the Karaage
|1 box
|Diamond Hot ‘n Spicy Coat N Cook
|4
|Waitoa boneless chicken thighs, quartered
|2 cups
|Olivado avocado cooking oil, for deep frying
For the sriracha mayo
|2 tsp
|Sriracha sauce
|½ cup
|Best Foods Mayonnaise
|1
|Lime, juice only
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb chives, chopped
To serve
Directions
-
Coat chicken thigh pieces in Coat ‘n Cook. Make sure each piece is completely covered with the spicy crumb.
-
Heat the oil to medium hot (170C) in a heavy set pan or wok. Using tongs add a handful of chicken pieces to the oil, deep fry until crispy and cooked through (about 6 minutes). Carefully remove and lay on a paper towel lined rack. Repeat with the rest of the pieces.
-
While the chicken is cooking, prepare the sriracha mayo. In a medium bowl mix together the mayonnaise, sriracha, lime juice, salt and chives.
-
Serve the hot chicken karaage with sriracha mayo, the perfect match for Emerson’s Orange Roughy. Tuck in!
