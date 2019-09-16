Salt and vinegar chips with sour cream and onion dip
( SERVES 6 )
Yes, you could open a packet of crisps and stir a packet of onion soup into a tin of reduced cream, but your friends and family deserve better than that. Try this take on the classic Kiwi snack - but remind everyone that double-dipping is not allowed!
TIP: The dip can be made in advance and stored, covered, in the fridge for up to two days.
Ingredients
|6 large
|Agria potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges
|4 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1½ Tbsp
|White wine vinegar
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dip
|1 large
|White onion, peeled and finely diced
|1 large
|Garlic clove, crushed to a paste with 1 tsp salt
|2 tsp
|Sugar
|½ cup
|White wine vinegar
|2 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 tsp
|Fish sauce
|1 cup
|Sour cream
|1
|Lemon, Finely grated zest
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|3
|Spring onions, for garnishing
Directions
- Put the potato wedges in a large pot. Cover with boiling water, add a teaspoon of salt and cook over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, until they are just tender. Drain well in a colander, shaking well to rough up the edges. Tip back into the pot and add the oil and vinegar. Toss well to coat, then arrange on a large oven tray. Season well with salt and pepper and bake for 35-40 minutes, until golden brown.
- To make the dip, put the onion, crushed garlic, sugar and vinegar in a bowl. Mix well and set aside for 30 minutes. Drain off the vinegar (you can save it for a vinaigrette). Fold the mustard, fish sauce, sour cream and lemon zest into the onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- To serve, pile the chips onto a platter and accompany with the dip. Scatter with finely chopped spring onions if desired.
