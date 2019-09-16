Hokey pokey biscuits
( MAKES 20 )
Very crisp biscuits coated in a little dark chocolate really do remind you of eating a crunchy bar. Another idea – crush a little storebought hokey pokey in your fingers and sprinkle over the chocolate before it sets.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Milk
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
To dip
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the butter, caster sugar, golden syrup and milk in a heavy-based saucepan and place over low heat. Allow the butter to melt and sugar to dissolve, bringing almost up to a boil. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for 15 minutes.
- Sift the flour and baking soda into the butter mixture and stir to combine. Place large teaspoonfuls on the prepared tray, keeping as round as you can. Use a fork to press down a little.
- Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until a dark golden colour. You will also smell when they are cooked. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool.
- To dip, place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and melt. Ensure you have a small amount of water in the saucepan as you don’t want it to touch the base of the bowl. Remove bowl and set aside. Place a sheet of baking paper on the bench top. Half dip the cooled biscuits into the chocolate then leave to set on the baking paper.
- Once the chocolate is set, store biscuits in an airtight container.
