Saag chicken meatballs
( SERVES 4 )
Indian flavours permeate this dish. Meatballs are comfort food — an economical dish that can be stretched by adding mashed potato or other vegetables, or breadcrumbs to the meat. The secret to successful meatballs is to roll them in clean, wet hands for about 30 seconds or until the meat holds together well.
Meatballs
|500 g
|Minced chicken
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Spring onions, finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Curry powder
|1 pinch
|Cayenne, optional
|1 sprinkle
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
Sauce
|300 g
|Spinach, fresh
|1 medium
|Onion, diced
|2 Tbsp
|Ghee, or canola oil
|1 knob
|Root ginger, 2cm, peeled and chopped
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1 tsp
|Coriander seeds
|1 tsp
|Black mustard seeds
|1 tsp
|Finely chopped chilli
|¾ cup
|Water
|¾ cup
|Plain yoghurt
Directions
- Combine the chicken, garlic, spring onions and spices. Roll into balls. Brown lightly in the oil.
- To make the sauce, wash and chop the spinach. Steam or microwave until limp. Cool a little then squeeze dry and chop again.
- Sauté the onion in the ghee or oil in a medium frying pan, until softened. Add the ginger and spices. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the spinach and water and heat through. Place in a blender or food processor and mix until smooth.
- Return to the frying pan and add the meatballs. Simmer gently for about 5 minutes or until cooked. Stir in the yoghurt and heat through.
