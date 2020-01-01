Over many years of making pizza I have found that a really hot oven and a dense pizza stone-type cooking base are needed to deliver a crispy, puffy crust. Be sure to check the use-by date on the yeast as once it has expired it stops working. You can make the dough a day or two in advance and chill it – the slow rise gives it a puffier texture when cooked. It freezes well so I often make double and freeze the rest in single portions.