Chicken schnitzels with rhubarb
( SERVES 4 )
Rhubarb is versatile. It makes a sweet accompaniment for desserts and a savoury one for meats.
Rhubarb
|4 stalks
|Rhubarb
|2 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|½ cup
|Raisins
|1 cup
|Water
Schnitzels
|500 g
|Chicken schnitzels
|¾ cup
|Panko breadcrumbs
|¾ cup
|Panko breadcrumbs
|¾ cup
|Ground almonds
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper
|½ cup
|Plain flour
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Directions
- Cut the rhubarb into 2cm lengths. Combine with the sugar. Soak the raisins in the water for 30 minutes.
- Cut the schnitzels into smaller pieces, if preferred.
- Combine the panko crumbs and almonds on a plate. Dust the schnitzels in the seasoned flour, dip into the egg then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.
- Pan-fry half the schnitzels in 1-2 tablespoons of the olive oil for about 2-3 minutes on medium, turning several times. Cover and keep warm while cooking the remainder.
- Wipe the pan and return to the heat. Add the rhubarb and brown sugar. Stir on medium until just caramelised and the rhubarb juices are released. Add the raisins and a 1/2 cup of the water. Simmer for 2 minutes until a sauce forms. Serve with the schnitzels.
