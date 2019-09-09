Rhubarb and raspberry muffins
( MAKES 15 )
These can be frozen. However, they need to be reheated in a conventional oven so the topping doesn’t go soggy.
Topping
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|50 g
|Butter, melted
Muffins
|2
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1¼ cups
|Buttermilk
|1 cup
|Frozen raspberries
|2 cups
|Rhubarb, finely diced
|2¾ cups
|Self raising flour
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|½ tsp
|Nutmeg
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lightly brush a 12-hole muffin pan with melted butter.
- Combine the topping ingredients in a small bowl.
- Beat the eggs and sugar until well combined then add the buttermilk, raspberries and rhubarb. Fold in the sifted dry ingredients.
- Spoon into the muffin holes and sprinkle with the topping. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Cool in the pan for 5 minutes then cool on a wire rack.
