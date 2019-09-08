Effortless superfood breakfast
( SERVES 4 )
Oats have been considered a healthy breakfast option for many years. The beta gluten fibre is linked to improved digestion function and reduced LDL cholesterol along with a decreased risk of heart disease.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Steel-cut oats
|1¾ cups
|Almond milk, unsweetened
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|¼ tsp
|Nutmeg
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|1 Tbsp
|Dried goji berries
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 large
|Pear, cored, peeled, cubed
|1 large
|Apple, cored, peeled, cubed
|3 Tbsp
|Manuka honey, melted
Garnish
|2 Tbsp
|Slivered almonds, for sprinkling
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut flakes
|4 Tbsp
|Probiotic yoghurt
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, cover and leave in the fridge overnight.
- To serve, divide oatmeal between bowls and top with slithered almonds, coconut flakes and yoghurt.
See more of Simon's superfood breakfasts
- Hemp seed granola
- Hemp Chocolate Mint Drink
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18056/Effortless-superfood-breakfast/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation