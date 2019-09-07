Pea, spinach and parmesan risotto
( SERVES 4 )
Risotto makes such a simple, soothing meal. Use this method to make any kind of vegetable risotto – adding the puréed vegetables at the end to retain colour and vibrancy of flavour. Lightly cooked, peeled new-season broad beans or edamame beans are a delicious addition to pop in after the pureed veg. Garnishwith microgreens, pea tendrils and/or rocket/arugula, chive flowers or 2 tbsp good quality storebought pesto thinned with a little boutique extra virgin olive oil, to garnish (optional).
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Butter, or neutral oil
|2
|Onions, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ cup
|Risotto rice
|½ cup
|White wine
|1 tsp
|Salt
|6 cups
|Vegetable stock, hot, plus a little extra if necessary
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper, to taste
|150 g
|Baby spinach leaves
|2 cups
|Frozen peas, thawed
|1 cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
Directions
- Heat butter or oil in a deep, heavy-based pot, add onions and garlic and cook over a medium heat until softened but not browned (8 minutes).
- Add rice and stir for 1-2 minutes to lightly toast. Add wine and allow to evaporate fully, then add hot stock, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Simmer gently, stirring now and then, until rice is creamy and just tender (about 18 minutes). If the mixture dries out during cooking add a little more stock or water – it should be wet enough to fall from the spoon.
- While the rice is cooking, place spinach and peas in a bowl, cover with boiling water and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Drain, transfer to a food processor and purée, or use a hand wand mixer to purée in the bowl.
- Add the purée to the risotto with parmesan, adjust seasonings to taste and warm through. Divide between heated serving bowls and top with pesto oil and microgreens, pea tendrils and/or edible flowers, if desired.
