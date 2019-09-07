Risotto makes such a simple, soothing meal. Use this method to make any kind of vegetable risotto – adding the puréed vegetables at the end to retain colour and vibrancy of flavour. Lightly cooked, peeled new-season broad beans or edamame beans are a delicious addition to pop in after the pureed veg. Garnishwith microgreens, pea tendrils and/or rocket/arugula, chive flowers or 2 tbsp good quality storebought pesto thinned with a little boutique extra virgin olive oil, to garnish (optional).