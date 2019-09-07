Spinach and feta dip
( MAKES 1¼ cups )
I hardly ever buy processed dips – they’re so simple to make so you know exactly what’s in there. Here, the spinach can be swapped for roasted peppers or cooked pumpkin.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Feta
|2 large handfuls
|Baby spinach leaves
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Fennel seeds, roasted, finely chopped (optional)
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and whizz until smooth. If not using immediately, cover and store in the fridge for up to 4 days. Serve with crispbreads or fresh vegetable bites.
See more of Annabel's easy spring recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18053/Spinach-and-feta-dip/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation