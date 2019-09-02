Brussel sprouts, peas and haloumi with tahini dressing
( SERVES 4 )
Brussels sprouts are having a renaissance thanks to restaurants focusing on seasonality. The key is all in the cooking. Don’t boil them too hard, just enough to keep them vibrant and green and a little crisp. I like to shred them like cabbage and fry with a little butter or use them in a simple salad such as this one.
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Tahini
|½ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Runny honey
Salad
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|3 cloves
|Garlic, sliced
|200 g
|Brussels sprouts, halved
|1 cup
|Peas
|200 g
|Halloumi
|1 handful
|Lemon wedges, to serve
Directions
- For the dressing in a jar combine the tahini, lemon juice and honey shaking well.
- Heat the oil in frying pan. Add the garlic cooking for 2 minutes. Then add the brussels sprouts cooking until cooked through and lightly browned. Toss through the peas. Remove from the pan.
- In the same pan, fry the haloumi on a light heat for 30 seconds each side.
- Serve the vegetables topped with the haloumi and a drizzle of dressing.
