Unbaked hemp brownies
Can be frozen. If using solid coconut oil, melt beforehand.
Base
|300 g
|Pitted dates
|50 g
|Pumpkin seeds, (pepita)
|3 Tbsp
|Dark cocoa powder
|4 Tbsp
|Hemp powder
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|2 Tbsp
|Maple syrup
Topping
|3 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|3 Tbsp
|Dark cocoa powder
|1 Tbsp
|Maple syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
Directions
- Line an 18cm square cake pan with baking paper.
- Combine the dates and pumpkin seeds in a food processor until well mixed. Add the hemp and cocoa powders and vanilla and mix until well combined. Add the maple syrup to moisten. The mixture should stick together when pressed.
- Pat evenly into the lined cake pan. Chill.
- To make the topping, combine the coconut oil, cocoa, maple syrup and brown sugar. Mix well. Spread evenly over the base. Chill. Cut into squares to serve.
See more of Jan's recipes featuring new ingredients
- Cricket penne with creamy leek sauce
- Salmon crisps
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18039/Unbaked-hemp-brownies/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation