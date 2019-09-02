Spinach, apple and mint smoothies
( SERVES 2 )
Why spend a fortune on a "green" juice when you can make one in seconds at home – using the giant bunch of spinach you bought in the weekend?
Ingredients
Directions
- Wash the spinach well and squeeze or spin dry in a salad spinner. Put all the ingredients in a blender and whiz until smooth. Pour into two glasses and serve immediately.
