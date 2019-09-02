Spinach, avocado and sesame salad
This can be an elegant starter, or a companion dish to eat with some steamed sushi rice, or a piece of grilled fish, or both.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4 large handfuls
|Spinach leaves, washed well and squeezed dry
|1
|Avocado, ripe, peeled and diced
|2 tsp
|Sesame seeds, diced
Dressing
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed to a paste with ¼ tsp salt
|1 tsp
|Finely grated ginger
|1 tsp
|Freshly squeezed lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Soy sauce
|½ tsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|½ tsp
|Sesame oil, optional
Directions
- Heat the first measure of oil in a pan. Add the washed spinach and stir fry until it wilts. Remove from the heat, and tip into a colander. Press out the liquid and chop roughly.
- Whisk together the dressing ingredients until emulsified. Toss the chopped, cooled spinach and the diced avocado in most of the dressing.
- Divide between two plates or bowls and sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Drizzle over the remaining dressing and serve.
