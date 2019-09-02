Mini fresh pear loaves
( MAKES 8 )
My inspiration for these loaves comes from the bakers at London’s Honey & Co and their peach, vanilla and fennel seed mini loaves. I reached for my electric hand-held beater to make these or you could beat by hand.
Ingredients
|2
|Pears, firm but ripe
|1
|Lemon, for squeezing
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
|3 large
|Eggs
|125 g
|Mascarpone
|1 tsp
|Vanilla paste
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 large
|Orange, finely grated zest
Directions
- Heat the oven to 190C. Grease and line with baking paper, 8 small loaf tins leaving the paper to overhang a little to allow for ease of removing cooked loaves.
- Slice two ‘cheeks’ off each pear for the top of each loaf. Cut the remaining fruit into small dice. Squeeze over a little lemon juice to prevent browning.
- Beat the softened butter and sugar together until combines in a ball – we are not creaming the mixture here. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition.
- Add the mascarpone and vanilla paste and beat on low until just combined. Sift over the flour, baking powder and salt and beat on low to just combine.
- Using a spatula, fold in the orange zest and the diced pear. Divide the mixture between the prepared loaf tins. Slice the pear ‘cheeks’ and place 2-3 slices on the top of each. Sprinkle with a little extra caster sugar.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.
- Eat warm or store once cooled in an airtight container.
