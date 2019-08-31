Citrusy sweet-and-sour glazed pork chops
( SERVES 4 )
Who would have imagined that marmalade would be such a good base for an Asian-style sauce? This sweet-and-sour glaze can be made in advance and is a useful recipe to add to your collection – it’s great with any pork cut and also with duck.
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Marmalade
|¼ cup
|Soy sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|2
|Spring onions, finely sliced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Orange zest, finely grated orange zest
|2 Tbsp
|Orange juice
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes, (optional)
|1 Tbsp
|Neutral oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160˚C fanbake and line a roasting dish with baking paper for easy clean-up. Arrange chops in a single layer in prepared dish.
- To make Marmalade Glaze, mix together marmalade, soy sauce, cornflour, spring onions, garlic, orange zest and juice, honey, chilli and oil.
- Pour glaze over the chops to coat evenly. Cover and bake for 30 minutes, then uncover, add ½ cup water and return to oven until cooked through, golden and lightly caramelised on top (about another 30 minutes). Serve hot.
