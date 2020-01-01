Chicken pasta bake
( SERVES 4 )
Tip: Try not to overcook the penne as it will cook a little more in the oven.A one-tray bake makes an easy week night go-to! For a spin on this dish using more fresh seasonal produce, try adding in grated parsnip, or cauliflower (which always goes well with cheese) chopped into small florets.
Ingredients
|2
|Boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|1 medium
|Onion, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 pinch
|Dried chilli flakes
|1 tsp
|Bittersweet smoked paprika, optional
|2
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh oregano, roughly chopped
|1 pinch
|Sugar
|300 g
|Penne pasta
|1 cup
|Grated tasty cheese
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Lightly grease a medium-sized ovenproof baking dish.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Place chicken strips in a bowl, drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and season. Toss to combine. Place chicken pieces in the pan, in batches if necessary, and cook on both sides until just cooked through. Cut a piece to check if cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Reduce heat to low and place remaining oil in the pan with the onion and cook until the onion softens, 5-7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute. Stir in the chilli flakes and smoked paprika, if using and cook for 30 seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes and oregano. Season with salt and a pinch of sugar, place on the lid and simmer for about 20 minutes to thicken and allow the flavours to mingle. Add a little water if the sauce becomes too thick.
- Meanwhile, place a large saucepan of water on to boil. Once boiling, add a good pinch of salt and the penne. Boil until the penne is al dente or according to the packet instructions. Drain and add to the hot sauce. Stir in the cooked chicken.
- Place in the prepared dish and scatter over the grated cheese. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil. Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes until golden and bubbling.
