Lemon meringue cupcakes
( MAKES 12 )
Photo by Dane McGregor
Dane McGregor from Baker Gatherer shares his recipe for meringue-frosted cupcakes to help raise funds for the SPCA's 2019 Cupcake Day on August 5. See here for more details on how you can bake for animals in need.
Cupcakes
|130 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|130 g
|Caster sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2
|Lemons, zested
|130 g
|Self raising flour
|¼ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ Tbsp
|Milk
|1 jar
|Lemon curd, use enough to fill centre of cakes
Meringue frosting
|2
|Egg whites
|170 g
|Caster sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|½ tsp
|Cream of tartar
|½ tsp
|Pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C and line cupcake tin with 12 paper cases.
- Using the bowl of a free-standing mixer, add the butter, sugar, eggs, lemon juice and zest, before sifting in the flour and baking soda. Beat for about 60 seconds until smooth.
- Lower the speed and slowly add the milk before turning mixer back up for about another 30 seconds.
- Fill paper cases about two-thirds full and bake for 18-20 minutes or until cakes spring back when touched. Allow to cool completely before filling the centre with lemon curd.
- For the frosting, add the egg whites, sugar, golden syrup and cream of tartar to a heat-safe bowl and place over top of a pot of simmering water.
- Using a hand-held beater, beat the frosting ingredients for 5-8 minutes over top of the simmering water. Frosting will turn pale, increase in volume and thicken. Texture should become smooth when sugar is dissolved.
- Either pipe or spoon meringue frosting over top of cupcakes before meringue topping sets and becomes too firm. For that added touch, you can also use a blowtorch to char frosting. Enjoy.
