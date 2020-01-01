Vegan banana bread
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
The more ripe the bananas the better for this loaf. Eat fresh from the oven while it is still warm, or if you leave it a day or two try toasting it. Choose your favourite topping; a good dollop of coconut yoghurt and fresh banana is just perfect.
Ingredients
|3
|Bananas, ripe, plus one to serve, smashed
|¼ cup
|Coconut oil
|100 g
|Brown sugar
|220 g
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|½ cup
|Chopped walnuts, plus one Tbsp to serve
|1 Tbsp
|Coconut yoghurt, to serve
|1 small handful
|Berries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- Into a kitchen processor place the bananas, oil and sugar and blitz until smooth.
- Into a bowl place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger and the half cup of nuts, combining well.
- Pour the wet mixture into the dry one and stir well. Pour into a loaf tin and sprinkle with remaining nuts. Bake for 35 minutes until a skewer comes out just clean.one and stir well. Pour into a loaf tin and sprinkle with remaining nuts.
- Cool, slice and serve with your favourite toppings.
