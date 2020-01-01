Pear square
( MAKES 24 )
Grate the rind from the lemon first and reserve for the topping.
Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter, chopped
|4 medium
|Pears, peeled, quartered and thinly sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|1
|Lemon, juiced
|125 g
|Sweet short pastry
Crumble topping
|¾ cup
|Plain flour
|100 g
|Cold butter, chopped
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|½ cup
|Rolled oats
|1 serving
|Lemon rind, reserved from juiced lemon, finely grated
Directions
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the pears and caster sugar. Stir then cook gently until the pears are soft.
- Make a paste with the cornflour and lemon juice and stir in. Simmer until thickened. Cool.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 30cm x 20cm slice pan with baking paper.
- Roll out the pastry to fit the pan. Press into the pan and refrigerate until required.
- Prepare the topping by combining the flour and butter and sugar in a food processor until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add enough water to form a crumbly dough. Add the rolled oats and lemon rind.
- Spread the pear mixture evenly over the pastry base. Sprinkle with the topping. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the pastry is cooked and top is golden.
- Cut into squares to serve. Serve warm with yoghurt or ice cream.
