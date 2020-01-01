Baked kumara with black beans
( SERVES 4 )
For a vegan version, just leave out the sour cream. If avocados are too expensive you can leave them out too.
Ingredients
To serve
|1
|Avocado, diced
|1 tub
|Additive-free sour cream
|1
|Spring onion, sliced
|1 handful
|Sunflower seeds, toasted
|1 handful
|Chopped fresh coriander
|1 handful
|Lemon wedges, or limes
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C fanbake. Place kumara on a baking paper-lined oven tray and bake until easily pierced with a sharp knife (about 50 minutes).
- While the kumara is cooking, heat oil in a medium pot, add garlic, lemon zest, cumin and chilli flakes and sizzle for a few seconds. Add beans and cook gently for 2-3 minutes to infuse flavours.
- Heat the pasta sauce in a small pot over a medium heat and stir in the chipotle.
- Halve each kumara lengthways, almost to the bottom, and press open. Divide bean mixture between them, then tomato sauce mixture.
- Top with avocado, sour cream, spring onions, seeds and coriander, as desired, and serve with lime or lemon wedges.
