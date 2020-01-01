Beer chilli
( SERVES 4 )
I used a golden beer.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Lean minced beef
|1 can
|Chilli beans, (400g), drained
|1
|400g can diced tomatoes
|1½ cups
|Beer
|1 Tbsp
|Spice mix for chilli
Directions
- Heat a non-stick frying pan on medium. Add the minced beef in batches stirring with a fork and pressing out any lumps. Cook until well coloured.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.
- Can be served with rice, corn chips and toppings such as sour cream, diced avocado, diced onion and coriander.
