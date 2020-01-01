Tandoori cauliflower
( SERVES 4 )
This is the cauliflower you should make for somebody who doesn't like, or doesn't think they like, cauliflower. Serve with rice or naan.
Ingredients
|1¼ cups
|Greek yoghurt
|6 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Paprika
|1 tsp
|Spanish smoked paprika, (sweet or hot)
|1 Tbsp
|Garam masala
|2 tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1 tsp
|Salt
|2 tsp
|Honey
|1 tsp
|Chilli powder
|1 whole
|Cauliflower, cored and divided into florets
|1 handful
|Coriander, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
- Whisk together the yogurt, oil, spices and honey in a mixing bowl to form a smooth marinade. Transfer half of it to a small saucepan.
- Add the cauliflower to a bowl with the remaining marinade and toss to coat thoroughly, then transfer florets to a lined baking try. Roast for 25 minutes or until fork-tender. Start checking at 20 minutes; when the cauliflower is almost done, place the saucepan with the remaining marinade over medium-low heat. Gently cook it until hot, being careful not to let it boil. Turn off the heat and cover to keep warm.
- Pour the warm marinade over the roasted florets; season to taste.
