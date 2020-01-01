Easter egg truffles
( MAKES 24 )
This is such a simple idea and a fun way to create an Easter decorating project for the kids. They can be rolled into rounds rather than ovals to make a delicious treat at any time of the year.
Sprinkle with garnishes of your choice, such as sprinkles, dried rose petals, freeze-dried fruit powder, crushed freeze-dried fruits and/or berries, finely chopped nuts, coconut and/or white chocolate melts.
Ingredients
Directions
- Line 2 oven trays with baking paper.
- Place biscuits and cocoa in a food processor and whizz to form a fine crumb. If you don’t have a food processor place biscuits in a sealable bag and bash with a wooden spoon until they form a fine crumb, transfer to a bowl then mix in cocoa.
- Add cream cheese and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed to ensure the mixture is evenly combined.
- Take 2-3 teaspoons worth of the mixture, roll into an egg shape and place on one of the prepared trays. Repeat with the remaining mixture.
- Chill until firm and cold (at least 30 minutes).
- Once firm, dip the eggs into melted chocolate to fully coat, then lift out with a fork or small scoop and place onto the second prepared tray.
- Sprinkle with garnishes of your choice.
- If decorating with white chocolate, chill for 5 minutes to allow the melted chocolate coating to set. Melt the white chocolate and either drizzle from a fork over the eggs or place in a piping bag with a fine nozzle attached or in a sealable bag with a tiny corner cut off and pipe patterns over the eggs.
- Store in the fridge in a covered container for up to 2 weeks.
